M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $179.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

