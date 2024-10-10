MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
