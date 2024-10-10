My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,101.12 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $18,101.12 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001706 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004304 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

