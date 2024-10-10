Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 37,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 50,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The firm has a market cap of C$44.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.