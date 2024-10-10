Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Nano has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.89 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Nano alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00532100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00251339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00072253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.