Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

