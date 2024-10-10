National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NKSH stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Insider Activity

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.