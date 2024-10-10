Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.37.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.