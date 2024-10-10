Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

