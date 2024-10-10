NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.