NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.51 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00007469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $258.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,527,311 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,976,005 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,433,900 with 1,213,882,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.6432238 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $225,436,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

