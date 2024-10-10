NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.47. NerdWallet shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 54,234 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $890.10 million, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

