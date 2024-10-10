Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $648.28 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $648.28 million and $30.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

