Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $727.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $728.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.