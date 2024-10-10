Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $725.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.35.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $727.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $728.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

