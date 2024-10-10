Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFLX opened at $727.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $728.59.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.71.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

