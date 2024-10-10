Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $727.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $728.59.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.