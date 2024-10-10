NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 27,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 255,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NETGEAR Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

