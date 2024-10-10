Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Secures U.S. Patent for Field Programmable Gate Array Technology

Get alerts:

Network-1 Technologies, Inc., a Delaware-based company trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NTIP, recently announced a significant development. On October 8, 2024, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,113,339 titled “Field Programmable Gate Array with Internal Phase-Locked Loop” to Network-1’s wholly-owned subsidiary, HFT Solutions, LLC. This newly issued patent enriches Network-1’s HFT patent portfolio, particularly focusing on technologies beneficial to companies involved in high frequency trading practices.

The patented technology revolves around customized field-programmable gate array (FPGA) hardware. Notably, it includes clock domain management features that offer crucial transactional latency advantages in trading systems. These innovative technologies cater to scenarios where the slim difference between success and failure can be measured in nanoseconds.

For further insights and details, a copy of the press release concerning this development is included as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. This achievement underscores Network-1’s commitment to advancing technologies and securing intellectual property rights within the high-frequency trading sector.

In related news, Network-1 Technologies provided an overview of the financial situation and key updates. The filing also includes a Cover Page Interactive Data File registered as Exhibit 104, further adding to the transparency and accessibility of financial information for stakeholders and interested parties.

This latest patent approval aligns with Network-1’s strategic objectives and commitment to innovation in the technology and trading domains. Such advancements underscore the company’s dedication to technological progress and its position within the high-frequency trading landscape.

For more information, interested parties can refer to the official Securities and Exchange Commission filing for detailed insights into the recent developments at Network-1 Technologies.

The signing of this report on behalf of Network-1 Technologies was duly authorized in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The signatory, Corey M. Horowitz, serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the organization, emphasizing the leadership’s involvement and commitment to communicating essential updates with stakeholders and the wider market.

The attested filing signifies Network-1 Technologies’ latest strides in technology advancements and its efforts to fortify its intellectual property holdings within the high-frequency trading sector. This development will likely have positive implications for the company’s strategic positioning and future prospects within the industry.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

