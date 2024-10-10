Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,325.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

