Nevada King Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (CVE:NKG)

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nevada King Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Shares of Nevada King Gold stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. Nevada King Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

