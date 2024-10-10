New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after buying an additional 332,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 192.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 255,503 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 65.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

