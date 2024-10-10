Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,777 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $17,916,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

