Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

NEM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

