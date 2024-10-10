Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Newpark Resources worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Newpark Resources by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NR. StockNews.com cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.