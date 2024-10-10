Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,004,000.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $965.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

