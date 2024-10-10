Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXL opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Nexalin Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexalin Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

