NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NEP opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,452,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

