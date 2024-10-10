Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 523,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,796,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

