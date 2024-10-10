Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 62,577 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Nexxen International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

