Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 4,958 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,513.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $277.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

