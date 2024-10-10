NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

