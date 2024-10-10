NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

NKE opened at $82.46 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 86.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

