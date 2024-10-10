NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,502,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 56,330,789 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.79.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NIO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 568,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.