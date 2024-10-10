NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 20,720,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 56,516,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Down 1.0 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.