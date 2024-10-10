NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.28. 41,163,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 56,418,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

