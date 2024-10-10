Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 38.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $9,504,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.