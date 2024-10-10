Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Nkarta Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,552. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,887.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

