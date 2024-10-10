Noble Financial Weighs in on InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.02.

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

