Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after buying an additional 1,088,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,356,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,626,000 after buying an additional 496,088 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $956,285,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $58,255,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.06.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $244.79. 60,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,312. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

