Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Chad W. Allen Sells 1,500 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 39.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $939,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

