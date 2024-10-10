NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 353,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 155,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$107.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a current ratio of 7.74.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

