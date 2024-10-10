Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTDR. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $758.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.