Northstar Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. 20,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.