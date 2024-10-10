Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 142,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.