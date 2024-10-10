Northstar Group Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.48. 155,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

