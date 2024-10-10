Northstar Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after buying an additional 63,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIOO traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

