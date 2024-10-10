Northstar Group Inc. Sells 13,267 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

