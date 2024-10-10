Northstar Group Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.15 and its 200-day moving average is $270.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

