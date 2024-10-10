Northstar Group Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $163,250,568.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 784,549,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,421,224,816.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $163,250,568.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 784,549,933 shares in the company, valued at $31,421,224,816.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,688,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

