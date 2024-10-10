Northstar Group Inc. Sells 463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.39. 892,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,790. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

